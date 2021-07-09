Zacks Investment Research Lowers KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KKR & Co. Inc. operates as an investment firm. The Company manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies and hedge funds. KKR & Co. Inc., formerly known as KKR & Co. L.P., is based in New York. “

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.45.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $58.03 on Tuesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $61.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. The business had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,433 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 92,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 280,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 195,224 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 282,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,808,000 after purchasing an additional 20,566 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 206,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 982,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,771,000 after purchasing an additional 53,361 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.