Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tronox (NYSE:TROX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated mining and inorganic chemical business. The company mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments to paints, plastics, paper and other everyday products. It operates primarily in South Africa, Australia, United States, the Netherlands and Australia. Tronox Holdings plc, formerly known as Tronox Limited, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also commented on TROX. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of TROX opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Tronox has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $24.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.66.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Tronox had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $891.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Tronox’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

In related news, Director Sipho Abednego Nkosi sold 28,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $663,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,062.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $958,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,041.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,816 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TROX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tronox by 252.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Tronox in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

