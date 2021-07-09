Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) to Buy

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.90% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services. The Company’s brand portfolio consists of Volvo, Volvo Penta, UD, Terex Trucks, Renault Trucks, Prevost, Nova Bus and Mack. In addition to vehicles and machines, its offering includes a range of services, such as insurance, rental services, spare parts, preventive maintenance, service agreements, assistance services and information technology (IT) services. Its product range is divided into Vehicles and Services. The sale of new vehicles, machinery and engines comprise Vehicles, as well as the sale of used vehicles and machines, trailers, superstructures and special vehicles. Its Services include the sale of spare parts. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VLVLY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. AlphaValue upgraded AB Volvo (publ) to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Societe Generale upgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AB Volvo (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

VLVLY opened at $24.35 on Friday. AB Volvo has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $28.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.33.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Research analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

