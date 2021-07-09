Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) to “Hold”

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $133.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.51% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Acceleron got a significant boost with the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval of its lead drug, Reblozyl, for anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia. The initial uptake of the drug shows an encouraging graph. The regulatory agency recently expanded the drug’s label for another indication, which increases the sales potential of the drug. Acceleron’s collaboration with a bigwig like Bristol-Myers is positive as it provides the former with cash infusion for development and also support development. The successful development of pipeline candidate sotatercept will also boost the portfolio. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, the company is extremely dependent on Reblozyl’s success for growth. Moreover, its pipeline only has one late-stage candidate.”

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on XLRN. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.69.

Shares of XLRN stock opened at $119.27 on Wednesday. Acceleron Pharma has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $146.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -39.76 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.84.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.22). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 158.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 469.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total value of $894,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $7,326,768.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,358,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $726,640,000 after buying an additional 48,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,628,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $627,737,000 after purchasing an additional 17,164 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Acceleron Pharma by 3.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,873,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,110,000 after purchasing an additional 59,761 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,307,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 60.4% during the first quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,505,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,095,000 after purchasing an additional 566,522 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

