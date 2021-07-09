Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) to Hold

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is engaged in designing and manufacturing of medical devices for weight loss solutions and gastrointestinal disorders. The Company’s product segment includes ORBERA (R), LAP-BAND (R) and OverStitch(TM). The ORBERA is an Intragastric Balloon System which is a weight loss aid for adults suffering from obesity. The LAP-BAND System is developed for weight reduction for patients with obesity. The OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System enables endoscopic surgery. It operates primarily in Asia Pacific, European Office, Latin and South America and Costa Rica. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., formerly known as Lpath, Inc., is headquatered in Austin, Texas. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Apollo Endosurgery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of APEN stock opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.44. Apollo Endosurgery has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.51. The firm has a market cap of $213.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 2.15.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 730.71% and a negative net margin of 37.52%. The company had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Pacitti sold 18,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $128,757.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,635.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

