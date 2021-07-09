Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fortis (NYSE:FTS) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $50.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

FTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Fortis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America lowered Fortis from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortis has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of FTS stock opened at $44.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.25. Fortis has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fortis by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 32,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 17,459 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,331,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 101,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 24,950 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 340,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,757,000 after acquiring an additional 71,121 shares during the period. 46.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

