Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) to “Strong-Buy”

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $268.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.13% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Moderna's coronavirus vaccine, mRNA-1273 was granted emergency use authorization in December 2020 by the FDA followed by similar approvals in several countries across the world. The company expects $19 billion in vaccine sales in 2021. Moderna is also developing several promising mRNA-based pipeline candidates, targeting a wide range of rare diseases and cancer indications. These candidates also attract partnerships with big pharma companies, thus generating funds through upfront and milestone payments, and reducing research and marketing costs. Shares of the company have significantly outperformed the industry in the year so far. However, the early to mid-stage nature of its pipeline runs a high degree of risk. Any development setbacks would be a major disappointment for the company.”

Get Moderna alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.41.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $232.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $245.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna will post 24.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.96, for a total transaction of $694,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.62, for a total value of $2,199,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,732,212.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 398,008 shares of company stock valued at $71,762,024. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025,493 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Moderna by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,704 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Moderna by 884.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,612,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,122 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,913,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moderna (MRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.