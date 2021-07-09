Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RPD. Raymond James upped their target price on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rapid7 currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.10.

Shares of RPD opened at $101.06 on Thursday. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $101.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -49.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $297,817.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,113.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $39,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,194 shares of company stock valued at $7,897,421 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 28,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,500,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 58.0% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 28,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,603 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Rapid7 in the first quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 460.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 15,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

