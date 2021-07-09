Zcoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.00 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 8th. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcoin has a market cap of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,970.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,137.60 or 0.06483447 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $488.32 or 0.01481106 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.38 or 0.00398488 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00152390 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.08 or 0.00628073 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00008736 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.13 or 0.00418970 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.57 or 0.00332319 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Zcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.