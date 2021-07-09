Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.42% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the discovery, design and development of peptide-based medicines. Zealand Pharma A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

ZEAL traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $30.16. The company had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,304. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.59. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $27.90 and a 12-month high of $44.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.18.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($5.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($4.69). Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 243.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.47%. The company had revenue of $7.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 million. Analysts predict that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEAL. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S by 3,910.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares during the period. 3.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

