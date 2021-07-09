Zel (ZEL) Price Reaches $0.15

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 9th. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.15 or 0.00332664 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00134537 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.17 or 0.00183083 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006241 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002192 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 691.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003371 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zel

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official website for Zel is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

