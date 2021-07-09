Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CEO Sells $1,372,120.74 in Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $1,372,120.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $50.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.57. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $62.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.85.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.27). On average, analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZNTL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,172,000 after buying an additional 1,315,141 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,212,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $458,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $656,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

