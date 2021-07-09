Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CEO Sells $1,372,120.74 in Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $1,372,120.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $50.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.57. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $62.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.85.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.27). On average, analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,172,000 after buying an additional 1,315,141 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,212,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $458,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $656,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.
