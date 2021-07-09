Zilla (ZLA) Price Tops $0.0044

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. Over the last seven days, Zilla has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. Zilla has a total market cap of $266,719.83 and approximately $2,078.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilla coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00055285 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003150 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00018277 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $298.86 or 0.00900849 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005240 BTC.

Zilla is a coin. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilla is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

