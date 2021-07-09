Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)’s stock price was down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.72. Approximately 180,633 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 26,829,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.25 million, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.44.
Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZOM. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Zomedica during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zomedica during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Zomedica during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zomedica during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Zomedica during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.71% of the company’s stock.
About Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)
Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.
