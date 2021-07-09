Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)’s stock price was down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.72. Approximately 180,633 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 26,829,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.25 million, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.44.

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

In other Zomedica news, Director Johnny D. Powers sold 750,000 shares of Zomedica stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Cohen sold 3,193,750 shares of Zomedica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $2,586,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,620,276 shares of company stock valued at $5,138,638. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZOM. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Zomedica during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zomedica during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Zomedica during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zomedica during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Zomedica during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.

