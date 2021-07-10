-$0.10 EPS Expected for Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Entera Bio’s earnings. Entera Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Entera Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Entera Bio.

Get Entera Bio alerts:

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 3,448.54% and a negative return on equity of 243.01%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter.

ENTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Aegis began coverage on shares of Entera Bio in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Entera Bio from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entera Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Entera Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Entera Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entera Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Knoll Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entera Bio by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 1,791,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ENTX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.90. 510,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,718,118. Entera Bio has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $10.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.83 million, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.70.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entera Bio (ENTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entera Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entera Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.