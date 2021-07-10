-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Ashford Hospitality Trust posted earnings of ($12.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.34.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AHT. B. Riley raised their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

In related news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,912.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHT. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

AHT stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.32. 22,880,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,661,880. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $8.51.

Ashford Hospitality Trust’s stock is set to reverse split on Monday, July 19th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, July 19th.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

