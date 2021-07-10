$0.26 EPS Expected for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.30. Ameresco posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ameresco.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $252.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.52 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

In other news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,152. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,877 shares of company stock worth $2,592,372 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ameresco by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ameresco by 43.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

AMRC stock traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $63.42. 129,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,949. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.82. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $26.82 and a twelve month high of $70.25. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.29, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameresco (AMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.