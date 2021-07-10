$0.29 EPS Expected for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) will report $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for LendingTree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.46. LendingTree posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $3.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $13.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LendingTree.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $1.39. The company had revenue of $272.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.77 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 4.85%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TREE. Northland Securities upgraded LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.50.

Shares of TREE stock opened at $204.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.23 and a beta of 1.54. LendingTree has a fifty-two week low of $164.57 and a fifty-two week high of $372.64.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 2,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

