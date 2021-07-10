$0.36 EPS Expected for Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kaman’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Kaman also posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Kaman will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kaman.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Kaman had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KAMN. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Kaman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kaman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kaman by 98.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Kaman by 9.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Kaman during the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KAMN traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,874. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Kaman has a 1 year low of $37.87 and a 1 year high of $59.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

Kaman

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

