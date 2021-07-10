-$0.41 EPS Expected for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) will announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Euronav’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.45). Euronav posted earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 136%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronav will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). Euronav had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $92.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.74 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on EURN. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Euronav in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, ING Group lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,639,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,997,609 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,428,000 after purchasing an additional 197,523 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,540,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,241,000 after purchasing an additional 663,771 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,300,029 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,045,000 after purchasing an additional 259,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,193,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after purchasing an additional 364,500 shares in the last quarter. 25.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EURN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.15. 1,152,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,197. Euronav has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $10.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.56%.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

