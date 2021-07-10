-$0.42 EPS Expected for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) will report earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ALX Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.40). ALX Oncology reported earnings per share of ($3.38) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that ALX Oncology will report full year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.58). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.66) to ($2.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ALX Oncology.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06.

ALXO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ALX Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

In related news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $439,009.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,234 shares in the company, valued at $11,781,046.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $930,357.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,146 shares in the company, valued at $30,314,373.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,310,240. Corporate insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in ALX Oncology in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in ALX Oncology by 126.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in ALX Oncology by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ALX Oncology in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,024. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.30. ALX Oncology has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ALX Oncology (ALXO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.