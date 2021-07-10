-$0.61 EPS Expected for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will report ($0.61) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for eHealth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the lowest is ($0.69). eHealth reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 971.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $10.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. eHealth had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $134.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.75 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on eHealth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.23.

In other news, Director A John Hass purchased 3,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $187,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,994 shares in the company, valued at $311,675.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in eHealth by 592.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in eHealth during the first quarter worth about $145,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of eHealth stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.36. 155,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,718. eHealth has a 52-week low of $47.84 and a 52-week high of $120.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50 and a beta of -0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.56.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

