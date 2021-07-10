$1.10 EPS Expected for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) will announce $1.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for NIKE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the lowest is $1.01. NIKE posted earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th.

On average, analysts expect that NIKE will report full-year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $5.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

NKE stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $161.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,002,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,793,838. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.88. NIKE has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $161.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, Director John G. Connors sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $10,527,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,246,983. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 214,727 shares of company stock worth $32,524,172. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in NIKE by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,663,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,988 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 24,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 15,333 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

