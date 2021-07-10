$1.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23. Unum Group reported earnings per share of $1.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full-year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $1,066,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,385,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,046 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Unum Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,478,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,964,000 after buying an additional 1,126,877 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Unum Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,708,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,077,000 after buying an additional 82,644 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $61,944,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Unum Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,638,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,517,000 after buying an additional 115,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNM traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.91. 1,560,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,184,650. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.63. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $15.48 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 23.12%.

Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

