$1.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) will post $1.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Equifax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.18 billion and the lowest is $1.15 billion. Equifax reported sales of $982.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Equifax will report full year sales of $4.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $5.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 29.81%. Equifax’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EFX. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $259.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.96.

NYSE EFX opened at $248.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.42. Equifax has a 12-month low of $135.98 and a 12-month high of $248.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 714.0% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 72,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after purchasing an additional 63,256 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Equifax by 7.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 186,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,695,000 after acquiring an additional 12,338 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Equifax by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,050,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $202,501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,074 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 48.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,734,000 after acquiring an additional 53,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 29.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 368,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,727,000 after acquiring an additional 84,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

