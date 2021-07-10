$1.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) will report $1.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Standex International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35. Standex International reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 110.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Standex International will report full year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $172.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.65 million. Standex International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Standex International’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SXI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of SXI stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.13. 34,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,686. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.90. Standex International has a 1 year low of $51.74 and a 1 year high of $108.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Standex International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,999,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,099,000 after purchasing an additional 109,942 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Standex International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 657,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,885,000 after purchasing an additional 15,325 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Standex International by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 436,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,690,000 after purchasing an additional 35,674 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Standex International by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Standex International in the 1st quarter worth $38,641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

