10,300 Shares in IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) Bought by Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in IG Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition during the first quarter worth $75,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition during the first quarter worth $112,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition during the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition during the first quarter worth $115,000. 55.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IG Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.74. 19,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,009. IG Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76.

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

