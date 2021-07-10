1,198 Shares in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,198 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in PROS in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in PROS during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PROS during the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in PROS during the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PROS during the 1st quarter worth $407,000.

Shares of PRO opened at $46.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 1.69. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $51.83.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.21 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.89%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.40.

In other news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $105,190.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,080,176.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,146 shares of company stock worth $2,095,492. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

