$122.70 Million in Sales Expected for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) to report $122.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $123.10 million and the lowest is $122.30 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son reported sales of $120.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full year sales of $496.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $493.40 million to $499.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $509.85 million, with estimates ranging from $506.30 million to $513.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Get The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $122.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.24 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 15.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

NTB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

NYSE:NTB traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.77. 88,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,640. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.96. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth $22,253,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 35.1% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,191,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,759,000 after acquiring an additional 569,342 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 944,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,416,000 after acquiring an additional 329,295 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,022,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,340,000 after acquiring an additional 290,617 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,548,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,399,000 after acquiring an additional 162,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.