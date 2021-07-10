1,224,200 Shares in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,224,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,651,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.90% of Foresight Autonomous as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Foresight Autonomous during the first quarter worth $172,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Foresight Autonomous during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Foresight Autonomous during the first quarter worth $100,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Foresight Autonomous during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Foresight Autonomous by 351.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 85,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Foresight Autonomous from $5.25 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Foresight Autonomous stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.68 million, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.22. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $12.14.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of sensor systems for the automotive industry. It develops in-line-of-sight vision systems and beyond-line-of-site cellular-based applications. The company offers QuadSight system, a quad-camera multi-spectral vision system for the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle market; V2X (vehicle-to-everything), an accident prevention solution based on real-time multi-agents positioning algorithms that enables communication between vehicles, infrastructure, grid, home, and network; and Eye-Net Protect, a cellular-based V2X solution that provides real-time pre-collision alerts to vulnerable road users, such as pedestrians, cyclists, scooter drivers, etc.

