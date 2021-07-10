$14.99 Million in Sales Expected for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) will report $14.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.80 million to $15.17 million. Simulations Plus reported sales of $12.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full-year sales of $50.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.06 million to $50.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $59.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.93 million.

SLP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simulations Plus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.20.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total transaction of $721,388.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,494,071 shares in the company, valued at $234,500,624.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $573,412.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,471,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,673,043.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,523 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,761 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,387,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,960,000 after buying an additional 110,952 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 1.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,220,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,163,000 after buying an additional 16,756 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 204.3% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 722,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,722,000 after buying an additional 485,374 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 27.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 409,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,869,000 after buying an additional 87,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 7.5% during the first quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 394,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,942,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

SLP traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,524. Simulations Plus has a fifty-two week low of $49.34 and a fifty-two week high of $90.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.72, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of -0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

