17,517 Shares in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Bought by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MQY. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.38% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund alerts:

NYSE MQY opened at $16.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.55. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.