18,349 Shares in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Purchased by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,434,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 2.0% during the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in CarMax by 3.9% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in CarMax by 0.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in CarMax by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Stephens upped their price objective on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

In other news, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 19,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $2,598,070.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,199.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,546,231.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 355,058 shares of company stock valued at $46,542,239. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KMX traded up $1.57 on Friday, reaching $134.84. 743,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,213. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.65. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.70 and a 12 month high of $138.77.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

Further Reading: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.