1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) will announce $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. 1st Constitution Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover 1st Constitution Bancorp.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $19.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.30 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 10.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ FCCY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.72. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $22.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from 1st Constitution Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.60%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 40.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

