1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

1stdibs.Com stock opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. 1stdibs.Com has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

