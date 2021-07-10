1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

DIBS opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. 1stdibs.Com has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.