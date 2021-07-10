200,079 Shares in Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) Bought by Allen Operations LLC

Allen Operations LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 200,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,000. Metromile accounts for approximately 0.4% of Allen Operations LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Metromile during the first quarter worth $38,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Metromile during the first quarter worth $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Metromile during the first quarter worth $65,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Metromile in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Metromile in the first quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Metromile alerts:

MILE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Metromile in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Metromile in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:MILE traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.43. The stock had a trading volume of 528,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,727. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.74. Metromile, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $20.39.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.57) by $8.20. The company had revenue of $17.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. Analysts forecast that Metromile, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

Metromile Company Profile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

Featured Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MILE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE).

Receive News & Ratings for Metromile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metromile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.