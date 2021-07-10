$202.46 Million in Sales Expected for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) will report $202.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $202.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $202.00 million. Grand Canyon Education posted sales of $185.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will report full year sales of $921.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $919.93 million to $924.02 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Grand Canyon Education.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $236.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.89 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 17.53%.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand Canyon Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

LOPE traded up $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.43. 190,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,351. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Grand Canyon Education has a 12-month low of $75.64 and a 12-month high of $115.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.57.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 22.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 69.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 117.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 33.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

