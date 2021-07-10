$21.57 Million in Sales Expected for Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) will post sales of $21.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.63 million and the lowest is $21.50 million. Chemung Financial reported sales of $20.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full-year sales of $85.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $85.00 million to $86.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $85.55 million, with estimates ranging from $85.20 million to $85.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.13. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $21.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.64 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $43.20 on Friday. Chemung Financial has a one year low of $24.62 and a one year high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $201.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Chemung Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

In other Chemung Financial news, EVP Thomas W. Wirth sold 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $30,377.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 5,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $249,406.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,416.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,105 shares of company stock worth $495,127. Insiders own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 17,430 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

