21,100 Shares in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Acquired by Pinz Capital Management LP

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFMD traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.28. 630,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,400. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $715.55 million, a PE ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.60. Affimed has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $11.74.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.11. Affimed had a negative net margin of 88.48% and a negative return on equity of 37.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

