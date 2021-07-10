21,572 Shares in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Switch by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 561.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Switch in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Switch in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Switch alerts:

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $997,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,210,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,583,520.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $1,824,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 578,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,158.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,540,473 shares of company stock valued at $30,874,325 in the last three months. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Switch stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. Switch, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 88.00 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.10 million. Switch had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Switch’s payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWCH. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Switch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.44.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.