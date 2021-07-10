22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “22nd Century Group, Inc. is a plant biotechnology company focused on decreasing/increasing the level of nicotine in the tobacco plant through genetic engineering and breeding. The Company is focused on development of smoking cessation aid and owns and controls several patents. The company’s products include X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation therapy. 22nd Century Group, Inc. is based in Williamsville, New York. “

22nd Century Group stock opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.12. 22nd Century Group has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 1.82.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 41.31% and a negative net margin of 74.35%. The company had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 22nd Century Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Clifford B. Fleet sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $597,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,194.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XXII. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the first quarter worth about $2,420,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,154,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,656,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,739,000 after buying an additional 403,333 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 267.2% during the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 505,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 368,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 2,567.2% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 380,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 366,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops plant-based solutions for the life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

