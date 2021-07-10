24,585 Shares in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Bought by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,196,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,009 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,083,000 after purchasing an additional 107,602 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,561,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,108,000 after purchasing an additional 114,862 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 37.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,473,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,150,000 after purchasing an additional 402,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 897.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,226,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,085,000 after buying an additional 1,103,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 133,116 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $7,099,076.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $83,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,545,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,205,948 shares of company stock valued at $94,414,767 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CG. TD Securities decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.42.

The Carlyle Group stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.71. 1,898,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,321. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.40. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $23.48 and a one year high of $48.44.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 53.69%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.