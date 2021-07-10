250,000 Shares in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Purchased by Oasis Management Co Ltd.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,000. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III comprises about 0.4% of Oasis Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Oasis Management Co Ltd. owned about 0.44% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KVSC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter worth about $7,470,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter worth about $500,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter worth about $634,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter worth about $5,994,000. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III alerts:

NASDAQ KVSC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 128,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,915. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $10.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.97.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.