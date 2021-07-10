$256.32 Million in Sales Expected for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) to report $256.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $254.05 million and the highest is $258.60 million. Duke Realty reported sales of $226.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Duke Realty.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DRE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

DRE stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,418,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.22. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.54. Duke Realty has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $49.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.11%.

In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,135,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Realty by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Duke Realty by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Duke Realty by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its position in Duke Realty by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 47,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duke Realty (DRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.