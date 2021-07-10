$26.62 Million in Sales Expected for Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) to report sales of $26.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.50 million. Ardmore Shipping reported sales of $47.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full year sales of $117.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $111.60 million to $121.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $140.10 million, with estimates ranging from $135.63 million to $144.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.92 million.

ASC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised Ardmore Shipping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ardmore Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.44.

ASC stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.98. The company had a trading volume of 145,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $132.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.34. Ardmore Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,191,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after buying an additional 102,345 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 643,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 15,044 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 227,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 56,675 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

