332 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Acquired by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,332,521,000 after buying an additional 78,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,968,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,796,276,000 after buying an additional 12,673 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,824,091,000 after buying an additional 162,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $667,125,000 after buying an additional 13,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1,723.04 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Stephens raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,663.19.

CMG opened at $1,592.25 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,067.59 and a 12 month high of $1,597.98. The firm has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of 111.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,414.23.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,238,298. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,143 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.