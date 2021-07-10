360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) will announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for 360 DigiTech’s earnings. 360 DigiTech reported earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that 360 DigiTech will report full-year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.39 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for 360 DigiTech.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.10 by $3.71. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 52.31%. The business had revenue of $549.35 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its stake in 360 DigiTech by 14.8% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 9,157,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,275 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in 360 DigiTech by 1,348.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,515,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927,412 shares during the period. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in 360 DigiTech by 40.6% during the first quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in 360 DigiTech by 116.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,222,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,710 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 360 DigiTech by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,643,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,380,000 after purchasing an additional 433,445 shares during the period. 49.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QFIN traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.31. The company had a trading volume of 11,161,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.55. 360 DigiTech has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.83.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

