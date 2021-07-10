3M (NYSE:MMM) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $212.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $210.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MMM. Barclays raised their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $193.64.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of 3M stock opened at $201.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. 3M has a 12 month low of $148.80 and a 12 month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. 3M’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

In other news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.