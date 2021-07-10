$409.96 Million in Sales Expected for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) will post $409.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PTC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $402.60 million and the highest is $417.80 million. PTC posted sales of $351.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. PTC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

In other news, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total value of $794,142.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,464.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $36,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the first quarter worth approximately $220,629,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in PTC by 272.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,537 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,965,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in PTC in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,945,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in PTC by 62.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 960,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,144,000 after acquiring an additional 370,000 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PTC stock traded up $2.28 on Wednesday, hitting $145.14. 465,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. PTC has a 12 month low of $76.15 and a 12 month high of $149.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 77.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.52.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

